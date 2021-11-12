Designer touts joint use of fighter jets Checkmate, Su-57 and UAVs for best effect

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. A joint operation of Checkmate light tactical fighter jets, Su-57 heavy fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles would ensure maximum combat potential at a minimum operating cost, Mikhail Strelets, the Checkmate’s chief designer, told TASS.

"The trend for aircraft fleet unification is gaining traction worldwide these days,’’ he said in an interview as part of a special project titled "Fighter Jet Su-Checkmate: The Dark Horse of the Future Aircraft Industry.’’

‘’In view of the high degree of unification of these projects, a joint operation of Su-57, Checkmate and unmanned aerial vehicles may create the most balanced fleet for various purposes, which would have a minimum operating cost and high combat potential,’’ he went on to say.

The Checkmate light tactical jet was first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 air show by the United Aircraft Corporation, which is part of state corporation Rostec. It will be presented internationally at the Dubai Airshow 2021, which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates from November 14-18.

The Checkmate uses advanced technology including open architecture to meet customer requirements and unique artificial intelligence technology. The jet also uses stealth technology and is equipped with an inboard compartment for air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions. The payload weight will exceed 7 metric tons. The fighter jet will be capable of destroying up to six targets simultaneously. The single-engine jet’s speed will be Mach 1.8, while the combat range will extend to 3,000 kilometers. It’s expected that the jet will perform its maiden flight in 2023.

Apart from the domestic market, the Checkmate will primarily target African countries, India and Vietnam. The aircraft is likely to be designated as Su-75 and will be assembled at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant. It’s planned that it will compete with the US F-35A Lightning II fighter jet and the Swedish JAS-39 Gripen.