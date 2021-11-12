Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter to be more cost efficient than US F-35

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Checkmate fighter has comparable operational characteristics with the US F-35 aircraft but will be more cost efficient than the American fifth-generation combat plane, Head of the state tech corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov told TASS in the run-up to the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Friday.

"Among single-engine fifth-generation and previous-generation aircraft, only the F-35 can boast comparable characteristics as the Checkmate’s main rival. However, our plane is more cost efficient compared to it," the Rostec chief said.

The Checkmate fighter will be attractive for foreign customers, in particular, for Middle East countries, Chemezov said.

Checkmate fighter

Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec unveiled the latest domestic single-engine fighter dubbed Checkmate at the MAKS-2021 international air show that ran in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25. The new plane created by Rostec at its own initiative, is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.