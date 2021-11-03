Russian Navy to get two nuclear subs in 2022 - source

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest shipyard, Sevmash (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), will hand over two nuclear subs to the Russian Navy next year, a source close to the Russian defense ministry has told TASS.

"The current plans for 2022 envisage the transfer of one strategic [submarine] - the Generalissimus Suvorov missile-carrying submarine [of the Borei-A class] and one attack [submarine], the Krasnoyarsk multipurpose submarine [of the Yasen-M class]," the source said.

In his words, both submarines will enter service with the Pacific Fleet.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information at the time of the publication.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014. The sub belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines developed for the Russian Navy. Currently, four Project 955 and improved Project 955A submarines are operational in the Russian Navy. The fifth sub of this Project, the Knyaz Oleg, will be delivered to the Navy in December 2021.

Borei-and Borei-A-class submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles and are outfitted with 533mm torpedo tubes.

Besides, Sevmash is building six Project 885M nuclear subs. The first serial sub of this series, the Novosibirsk, is now undergoing trials.