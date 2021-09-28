US has no concrete plans for using Russian military bases in Central Asia, says envoy

NUR-SULTAN, September 28. / TASS /. The US military does not yet have any specific plans for using Russian military bases in Central Asia in order to counter terrorism, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William Moser said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We do not have specific plans in this field so far," the US envoy noted.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, revealed that Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov discussed the possibility of using Russian bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by the Americans in order to counter terrorism, in particular, in Afghanistan. However, the American side has not received a definite answer.