Over 200 weapon systems arrive for Russian troops in 2021 — defense chief

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Army received over 200 weapon systems in the first half of 2021, Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said during the single military output acceptance day on Tuesday.

"The Armed Forces received over 200 items of armament, military and special hardware. They included MiG-35S aircraft, Mi-8MTPR-1 and Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopters and nine combat ships and boats, in particular, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan and the missile corvette Graivoron," the defense chief said.

Also, 12 radar stations of various modifications and a battalion set of the Bastion coastal defense missile system were delivered to the troops, Shoigu specified.

"Engineering and motor vehicles, communications systems, aircraft armaments, munitions and many other items are being delivered in a planned manner," the defense minister said.