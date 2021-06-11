Russia, Belarus to practice troop’s stealthy deployment in Zapad-2021 strategic drills

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will practice stealthy military deployments in the upcoming Zapad-2021 (West-2021) joint strategic drills, Commander of Russia’s Western Military District Colonel General Aleksandr Zhuravlyov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"Enhanced attention is being paid to the early readiness of the system of command and control and all the types of logistics support, as well as the stealthy deployment of the required contingent," the commander said.

The upcoming Russia-Belarus strategic drills will also practice the skills gained as a result of mastering the experience of combat operations in present-day military conflicts, he said.

"We have tested and introduced into the troops the unconventional methods of the operations of battalion tactical groups in thwarting strikes by low-flying aerial targets, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the fight against fast-moving armored targets," the commander of the Western Military District said.

The Zapad-2021 joint strategic drills will run at military ranges of Russia and Belarus in September. As was reported earlier, the drills will be based on a potential scenario of an escalation of the military and political situation against a notional state. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier that military aircraft would be massively employed in the upcoming strategic drills.