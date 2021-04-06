Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 6. /TASS/. Troops in Russia’s south received about 100 latest weapon systems in March, including advanced Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and a missile corvette, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District. <...> Tornado-G systems replenished the inventory of artillery units of a motor rifle formation in the Rostov Region while BTR-82A armored personnel carriers arrived for a marine infantry battalion of the Black Sea Fleet. Also, the Black Sea Fleet seamen received a Project 1388 boat and the small missile ship Graivoron," the press office said in a statement.

A Ka-27PS search and rescue helicopter arrived for the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District. Radiation, chemical and biological protection units of motor rifle formations of the 8th and 49th combined arms armies received RKhM-6-01 special vehicles, the statement says.

"In 2021, over 1,600 weapon systems are to be delivered, which will boost the share of advanced weaponry to 71% by the end of the year," the press office quoted Southern Military District Commander Alexander Dvornikov as saying.

The Tornado-G has been the first multiple launch rocket system to receive the automated aiming and fire control system that makes it possible to continuously track the combat vehicle during a march and open fire within the shortest time possible after its arrival at the position. Russian specialists have also created a single-piece high-explosive fragmentation shell for it: it uses a fuse with an altimeter, which allows regulating the altitude and detonating the projectile either at an altitude of several meters or upon hitting the ground.

The small missile ship Graivoron is the Project Buyan-M eighth serial-produced ship. The same-type ships Vyshny Volochyok, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia are already operational in the Black Sea Fleet.

Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets.