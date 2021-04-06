Large-scale combat readiness checks kick off in Russian troops

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Final combat readiness checks for the winter training period kicked off in Russian troops, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the Armed Forces’ training plan, final checks have begun in military command centers, military units and formations," the defense minister said.

"The troops have moved to training grounds for holding tactical, special tactical and force-on-force exercises. I require ensuring a high quality of control checks and security in the movement of military echelons and military hardware," Shoigu said.

Overall, 4,048 exercises of various scope, including 812 force-on-force drills will be held in April at 101 practice ranges and 520 training facilities. The drills are running on the territory of all the county’s military districts and the Northern Fleet, and also in the areas of the Extreme North, the Kuril Islands and on the Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry.

All the military branches and services of the Russian Armed Forces will be involved in combat readiness checks. A commission of Russia’s General Staff will hold an inspection in Russia’s Eastern Military District as part of these measures. Main combat training events will run at the Tsugol and Sergeyevsky practice ranges of the Eastern Military District, the ministry said.

In the other military districts and in the Northern Fleet, final combat readiness checks will be supervised by troop commanders, it said.