{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
MILITARY DRILLS

Russia’s top brass to train naval pilots using artificial intelligence

The latest simulator facility with artificial intelligence elements has come into operation in Yeisk in southern Russia, the Defense Ministry informed

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The latest simulator facility with artificial intelligence elements has come into operation in Yeisk in southern Russia to train naval pilots, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Read also
Russia works on hybrid power plant helicopter with artificial intelligence

The facility comprises the latest system of simulators for full-fledged training of the flight and ground personnel of the Russian Navy’s fighter, anti-submarine and deck-based aviation, the ministry said in a statement.

"Six specialized classes have been equipped for naval pilots’ training and dynamic simulators of Ka-27M, Ka-29 and Ka-52K helicopters have been installed along with a multi-task trainer of the Su-30SM multi-role fighter," the statement says.

As its specific feature, the Su-30SM fighter simulator embraces artificial intelligence elements for practicing piloting and the aircraft’s combat employment in a full range of altitudes and speeds, the ministry said.

The simulators help practice the entire range of flight assignments maximally realistically, including anti-submarine warfare and the employment of air-launched weapons, simulating any technical failures, weather and tactical conditions, Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.

Tags
Military drills
Latest corvette built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet test-fires artillery guns in Sea of Japan
The fire was delivered from a 100mm A-190 multi-purpose shipborne artillery gun
Read more
Russia may commence deployment of its orbital station after 2024
The state space corporation Roscosmos CEO earlier noted that the need for a new station stems from the fact that the ISS might only operate for 7 to 10 more years, due to the structure fatigue and a limited resource of the modules
Read more
Press review: Iran to rev up nuclear program and how Biden’s advent will affect Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 30th
Read more
Russia’s top brass decorates female engineer with medal for submarine’s trials
Leading Experimental Design Engineer of the Nerpa Ship Repair Plant Yana Smirnova Smirnova has been working in the ship-repair industry for over 30 years after graduating from the Leningrad Shipbuilding Institute
Read more
West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov
The Western media and officials "voice nearly ultimatums against us," he said
Read more
EU to approve sanctions regime similar to Magnitsky Act shortly
In September, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen informed that an act similar to the Magnitsky Act, which targets a number of Russian officials, is being developed by the EU
Read more
Russia hails launch of China’s lunar probe
Moscow regards the field as very promising for bilateral cooperation, the Russian presidential spokesman said
Read more
Supply vessel to deliver pipes to Nord Stream 2 enters Baltic Sea
According to MarineTraffic tracking portal, Ivan Sidorenko should reach its destination at 14:00 local time
Read more
UK expert says Russia presented sufficient evidence of Sputnik V’s efficacy — TV
The expert was commenting on the results of the Russian vaccine’s clinical trials, which demonstrated the efficacy of 95%
Read more
Il-114-300 airplane to make maiden flights in coming days
The Il-114-300 is an airplane intended for local air routes
Read more
Launch of Soyuz rocket rescheduled for December 1 over bad weather in Kourou-Roscosmos
Initially, the liftoff was scheduled for November 29
Read more
Russia, Georgia discuss new regional possibilities after Karabakh peace deal
The sides also reviewed bilateral trade and economic ties
Read more
Uncontrolled antibiotic use can lead to new pandemic, warns WHO envoy
The WHO representative to Russia meant a pandemic of microorganisms resistant to antibiotics and antiviral medicine
Read more
Azerbaijani troops enter Lachin district in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, Armenia’s army left the Agdam and Kalbajar districts
Read more
Russia to wrap up work on breakthrough S-500 air defense missile system in 2021
Russia is developing the S-500 with a view of its operation in the next 25 years
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
‘Only Putin can help us’: Families of Armenian MIAs in Karabakh turn to Moscow for support
On Sunday, Armenian celebrities turned to the Russian Embassy with a similar plea
Read more
Russia has no plans to discuss Crimea with US, senior diplomat says
According to the senior diplomat, Russia and the United States should more actively work on improving bilateral ties
Read more
Putin does not make decisions to counter opposition, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the statement made by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny
Read more
COVID-19 deaths in Russia rise by 569 in past 24 hours, highest number on record
In all, the country's daily coronavirus infections soared by 26,402 to 2,322,056, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center
Read more
Russia unlikely to accept demand for withdrawal of peacekeepers from Transnistria - Lavrov
According to him, maintaining good relations with any country "require taking each other’s interests and previous agreements into account"
Read more
Vector Center director says sure COVID-19 pandemic will be over in 2021
To date, 2,269,316 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub successfully test-fires cruise missile from White Sea
The target was struck by the warhead of an Oniks cruise missile, according to the top brass
Read more
Russia favors developing independent payment mechanisms — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the topic of the SWIFT payment system is being used to aggravate the situation, to issue ultimatums and threats
Read more
NATO foreign ministers confirm plans to pursue dialogue with Russia — secretary general
The foreign ministers "discussed Russian continued build-up in our neighborhood," the secretary general said
Read more
Russia to present Sputnik V vaccine at UN
The presentation will be held in the virtual format
Read more
Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary
Kate Bedingfield will be White House communications director
Read more
Trump may announce plans for 2024 presidential race during Biden’s inauguration — portal
About 47% of US residents support the outgoing president’s participation in the 2024 presidential race
Read more
Putin sends bill banning foreign citizenship for military, state officials to lower house
Read more
White House press secretary pick not the Kremlin’s concern — spokesman
The Russian presidential spokesman was asked to comment on Joe Biden’s plans to appoint Jen Psaki the White House press secretary
Read more
Nord Stream 2 receives full funding
Almost 100% of required funds have already been provided by the shareholder and financial investors, the company said
Read more
Russian space agency congratulates China on lunar mission’s ‘historic’ landing
A Roscosmos deputy director general wished the mission to fulfill its scientific program
Read more
Changes in status quo in Transnistria may lead to rising tensions, Kremlin says
Earlier on Monday, Maia Sandu called for withdrawing Russian troops and ammunition from Transnistria
Read more
Turkey, Russia sign agreement to set up joint center for Nagorno-Karabakh
The necessary work is underway for the center to go operational as soon as possible
Read more
Russia ready for any global developments after US election, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister has commented on how Joe Biden’s presumed win could influence the situation in the world
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-ST-A rocket with UAE satellite blasts off from Kourou — Arianespace
Falcon Eye 2 and the Fregat booster separated from the rocket approximately nine minutes into the flight
Read more
China to become NATO’s second main enemy after Russia in next 10 years, report says
The report notes the necessity to reform the Alliance, establishing a number of specialized structures, to counteract challenges coming from Beijing
Read more
Batch of Russian Sputnik V anti-COVID vaccine to be supplied to Serbia by weekend
It ia a pilot batch of 20 vaccine doses
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG plans to resume pipe-laying work in December
The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 due to US sanctions
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
No violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was allowed
Read more
About 20 people contracted COVID-19 after first inoculation with Sputnik V, expert says
The expert specified that it’s incorrect to link these cases directly to the vaccination
Read more
Russian companies to participate in German hydrogen projects, says minister
Moscow assumes that Germany may become a driver of hydrogen energy development around the globe, the industry and trade minister said
Read more
RAF fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over North Sea
RAF claims that the Russian warplanes operating "in this busy airspace over the North Sea, can act as a hazard to other air users"
Read more
Press review: How was Iran’s top nuke scientist assassinated and OPEC+ decides on oil cuts
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 1
Read more
Putin may deliver State of the Nation Address to parliament at beginning of 2021
It is not going to take place until the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia’s latest S-300 air defense units enter combat duty on Kuril Islands
Earlier, the commander of the Eastern Military District’s forces personally checked readiness to enter combat duty
Read more
Russian peacekeepers arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh via Azerbaijan
More than 2,400 refugees returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh during the past day
Read more
Russian MP blasts Iranian nuclear scientist’s murder as terror attack
It’s important to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region, chairman of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted
Read more
Press review: Will Iran nuke deal be revived and US to ground Russian aircraft projects
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 26
Read more
Armenian president calls for amending constitution, forming new government
Armen Sarkissian stressed that neither the president nor the prime minister should not be allowed to take decisions on vital matters at their own discretion
Read more
Legendary president of Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts dies aged 98
According to the medical certificate, the cause of the death was the coronavirus infection coupled with a chronic cardiovascular condition
Read more