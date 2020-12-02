Russia’s top brass to train naval pilots using artificial intelligence

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The latest simulator facility with artificial intelligence elements has come into operation in Yeisk in southern Russia to train naval pilots, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The facility comprises the latest system of simulators for full-fledged training of the flight and ground personnel of the Russian Navy’s fighter, anti-submarine and deck-based aviation, the ministry said in a statement.

"Six specialized classes have been equipped for naval pilots’ training and dynamic simulators of Ka-27M, Ka-29 and Ka-52K helicopters have been installed along with a multi-task trainer of the Su-30SM multi-role fighter," the statement says.

As its specific feature, the Su-30SM fighter simulator embraces artificial intelligence elements for practicing piloting and the aircraft’s combat employment in a full range of altitudes and speeds, the ministry said.

The simulators help practice the entire range of flight assignments maximally realistically, including anti-submarine warfare and the employment of air-launched weapons, simulating any technical failures, weather and tactical conditions, Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.