Russia works on hybrid power plant helicopter with artificial intelligence

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Specialists at the Russian Foundation of Advanced Research Projects and the holding company Helicopters of Russia have finalized a preliminary project for a helicopter of the future, equipped with a hybrid power plant and artificial intelligence, the foundation's press-service has told TASS.

The engineering concept matches such requirements as the helicopter's conformity with the forecast level of helicopter technologies that will emerge in 10-20 years' time and competitiveness with foreign counterparts still in the design phase from the standpoint of such parameters as speed, range, flight duration, reliability and universal uses," the press-service said.

The Foundation of Advanced Research Projects said that such flight and technical parameters are to be achieved by using a hybrid power plant, electromechanical transmission, electric servo drives, and an artificial intelligence solutions-based combined control system.

It is expected that such features and parameters will make the helicopter of the future more effective for medical evacuation and search and rescue operations. The designers promise that the yet-to-be created helicopter will be able to stay in the air for seven hours non-stop and make 50 kilometers in just seven minutes with two injured (or one medical module) and two medics on board.

The press service said the next task to be coped with under the project was creation of an integrated electric power system and onboard equipment for the helicopter's 3D demonstrator.