MiG rolls out intellectual g-force protection system for fighter jets

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian engineers have secured a patent for the new intellectual critical g-force protection system for military high-maneuver planes, the MiG Aircraft Corporation announced Wednesday.

According to the MiG Corporation, a pilot must always monitor the g-force, which might at times reach 9G, using dashboard indicators, while simultaneously conducting maneuvers during a dogfight. The new intellectual system, which works in conjunction with the helmet display system, would allow the pilot to not get distracted by the dashboard and concentrate on the mission.

"The system allows the pilot to overcome the critical g-force level by 1-2G by exerting additional force on the stick, as well as disabling the system altogether, either temporarily or permanently, the MiG Corporation said.

"The new intellectual automatic critical g-force protection system is already being introduced to the modern planes," the MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said.

In particular, the new safety feature will be installed on MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35.