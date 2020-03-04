MiG rolls out intellectual g-force protection system for fighter jets

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian engineers have secured a patent for the new intellectual critical g-force protection system for military high-maneuver planes, the MiG Aircraft Corporation announced Wednesday.
- Top brass to set up 3 new military units armed with Ratnik combat gear in Russia’s west
- Lighter thermal sight to complement combat gear Ratnik
- Foreign personnel test Russia’s Ratnik combat outfit at International Army Games
- Suited up for battle: Russia’s army, navy get outfitted with Ratnik combat gear
- Russian defense firm to develop civilian version of Ratnik soldier gear
- Third generation Ratnik combat gear to be displayed at Army-2019 in June
- Foreign orders for Ratnik soldier gear exceed $30 million
According to the MiG Corporation, a pilot must always monitor the g-force, which might at times reach 9G, using dashboard indicators, while simultaneously conducting maneuvers during a dogfight. The new intellectual system, which works in conjunction with the helmet display system, would allow the pilot to not get distracted by the dashboard and concentrate on the mission.
"The system allows the pilot to overcome the critical g-force level by 1-2G by exerting additional force on the stick, as well as disabling the system altogether, either temporarily or permanently, the MiG Corporation said.
"The new intellectual automatic critical g-force protection system is already being introduced to the modern planes," the MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said.
In particular, the new safety feature will be installed on MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-35.