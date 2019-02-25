Third generation Ratnik combat gear to be displayed at Army-2019 in June

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Rostec will show some components of the next generation soldier gear Ratnik-3 at the Army-2019 show in Kubinka near Moscow at the end of June, the director of Rostec’s cluster for conventional weapons, ammunition and special chemicals, Sergei Abramov, told TASS.

"The next generation soldier gear will be lighter and protect larger surfaces. Some of its components - a night-time helmet, armored vest, cargo vest, hearing protection equipment, protective eyeglasses and some others - will be displayed at the Army-2019 show," Abramov said.

The company that developed the gear, TsNIITochMash (an affiliate of Rostec) has completed research and development for creating the third-generation gear Ratnik and shared the results with the Defense Ministry.

"At the moment the company is expecting from the customer the specified terms of reference. Further research and development work will begin later," Abramov stated.

The Ratnik gear was a multifunctional set of equipment of the "soldier of today and tomorrow." Military personnel wearing Ratnik will be capable of coping with various tasks, such as reconnaissance, elimination of the enemy, sabotage and others.

Ratnik-3 is a fundamentally new set of equipment in terms protection, combat capabilities, life support, control and power supply. The armor plates of the current version of the gear, Ratnik-2, can withstand ten shots fired with a sniper rifle at a distance of ten meters.

According to earlier reports, the gear set will be the same for the airborne and ground troops. The Ratnik-3’s visor will have a laser aiming system and the active exoskeleton will increase the capabilities of the soldier’s locomotor system.