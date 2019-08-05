Four civilians injured in Syria’s Hmeymim airbase shelling — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Militants have launched three projectiles, targeting the Hmeymim airbase in Syria. Four civilians living in the neighboring community were injured while the airbase did not sustain any damage, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"On August 5, at 14:30 Moscow time, the Hmeymim Airbase airspace control means detected launches of three projectiles to the north of the airstrip, targeting the Russian airbase. No damages or injuries to the personnel were inflicted. According to the Syrian security agencies, the projectiles landed on the neighboring community, injuring four local civilians," the defense agency said.

According to the ministry, the base operates as normal.

Earlier on Monday, armed formations shelled the area of the Khmeimim airbase in the Syrian province of Latakia, where Russian Aerospace Forces are based, the SANA agency informed citing Syrian military sources. "The terrorists opened fire at 15:30 Moscow time, several munitions exploded in the area of the air base," the message informed. "There are casualties in the wake of the attack, and significant material damage has been caused."