Restored Catherine Wing of St. Petersburg’s Peterhof Palace to open for visitors on May 20

ST. PETERSBURG, March 24. /TASS/. The Yekaterina Wing of the Peterhof State Museum and Reserve, a lavish palace located in the outskirts of St. Petersburg, will open its doors to tourists on May 20, museum Director Yelena Kalnitskaya told reporters Wednesday.

"The opening is scheduled for May 20," she said.

Ahead of the planned date, specialists will have to receive more than 700 art pieces of a historic collection that were loaned for the exhibition in Moscow’s Tsaritsyno palace museum and park reserve.