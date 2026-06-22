Israeli military has full freedom of action to prevent threats in Lebanon — premier

TEL AVIV, June 22. /TASS/. The Israeli government has given the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) total freedom of action in Lebanon "to thwart any direct or developing threat," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Amid the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran, which demands cessation of hostilities and pullback of Israeli troops from Lebanon, Netanyahu issued a statement saying that "my directive, and that of the Minister of Defense, to the IDF is clear and has not changed."

"Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North [Israel]. The IDF has no restrictions on this matter. I stand behind them; the entire nation stands behind them," the statement reads.

He once again emphasized that Israel is not planning to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon.

"My stance is firm on our remaining in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as is required in order to protect the residents of the North and all citizens of the state," the premier said.