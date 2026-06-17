Minsk alerts FIFA, UEFA about Ukrainian strike on bus with Belarusian children’s team

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Belarusian Football Federation (BFF) has informed the leadership of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Football Federation (FIFA) about the Ukrainian attack on a bus carrying a children's football team in Russia’s Bryansk Region, the BFF’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"First of all, we would like to express condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in this incident," the BFF press office said. "We are keeping this situation under close control and are collecting all available information, while monitoring further developments."

"We have also informed the presidents of UEFA and FIFA about the incident and initiated a review at the level of the relevant authorities," it added.

Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military used a fixed-wing drone to strike a bus in the Bryansk Region carrying a children’s football team from Gomel en route to Gelendzhik for a vacation.

According to the latest reports, a woman accompanying the team was killed. Seven people, including five children, have been hospitalized.