Gulf countries coordinating with Russia on energy security — Qatari Foreign Ministry

DOHA, March 31. /TASS/. Arab countries of the Persian Gulf maintain coordination with Russia on numerous common issues, primarily in the sphere of energy security, prime minister's adviser and Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

Communications in such format are scheduled, the diplomat said, commenting on the video conference of representatives of Gulf Cooperation Council member-states and Jordan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "As you know, such meetings are held regularly," he noted. "Coordination between the GCC and all the international partners, including Russia, is underway continuously. We have plenty of common issues, particularly related to energy and global energy security," Al-Ansari said.

"There is a need to support current diplomatic efforts," the diplomat added, answering the question about the opportunity for Moscow to take part in mediation efforts to reduce tensions around Iran.