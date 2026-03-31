{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Updated at: 

US, Israeli strike targets Iranian pharmaceutical plant — minister

The company produced drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer, Ahmad Meydari specified

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. A facility that produces drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer was targeted in a US-Israeli attack on Iran, Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Minister Ahmad Meydari reported.

"One of the pharmaceutical companies, owned by the country's working community and retirees, was the target of a criminal attack early Tuesday morning by the hostile American-Zionist regime," the government press service quoted him as saying.

The company produced drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer, the minister specified.

According to Meydari, "an attack on such a facility is not only an assault on the country’s scientific and industrial infrastructure, but also a serious threat to public health." He called on international organizations to condemn the attack. The minister did not report any casualties.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Two power plants in Kuwait damaged in Iranian attack — energy ministry
According to the ministry, desalination units have also sustained damage
Read more
Israeli army says it simultaneously struck over 200 targets in Iran and Lebanon
In Lebanon, the strikes targeted military facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attacks on TurkStream, Middle East: what Putin, Erdogan spoke about over phone
The presidents noted that the escalation surrounding Iran is leading to "serious negative consequences on both a regional and global scale
Read more
EU slaps import duties on agricultural products, fertilizers from Russia, Belarus
According to the statement, the transit of all agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus to third countries will remain unaffected by the measures
Read more
Iran offers agreement on use of Strait of Hormuz
Tehran is ready to reach agreements with European, Asian, and Arab countries on this issue, Head of the Government Information Council Elias Hazrati said
Read more
Car ran into crowd during Lao New Year celebrations
Fifteen people were injured
Read more
Bushehr NPP continues operating without interruptions — authorities
According to the statement, "the Bushehr nuclear power plant continues operating without any interruptions, and all processes are under full control and supervision."
Read more
Zelensky’s office head says Witkoff, Kushner to visit Kiev after April 12
According to Kirill Budanov, Kiev may receive security guarantees as a result of the visit by the US delegation
Read more
Explosions rock Isfahan in Central Iran — TV
According to Al Hadath, the strikes are delivered by US and Israeli forces
Read more
Russia presents at UN vast evidence of crimes by Ukrainian military
At an informal "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday Russian diplomats showed video interviews of Ukrainian civilians who had managed to escape from the zone of hostilities
Read more
Russia’s envoy suggests EU fuel stocks may run out around April 20
Earlier, Dmitriev suggested that further growth in energy and commodity prices would have a significant impact on the economy and accelerate inflation
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia to push EU to lift sanctions on Russian energy supplies — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said Budapest and Bratislava see it as necessary to urgently take steps to help EU countries avoid shortages of raw materials and fuel, as well as rising energy prices
Read more
Turkey not to join anti-Russian sanctions — presidential spokesman
The country is conducting a well-balanced policy in respect of Russia, Ibrahim Kalin said
Read more
EU foreign ministers approve decision to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
According to Josep Borrell, this money will be used to purchase air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine, as well as support the defense industry of the country
Read more
Chinese companies started trading intelligence about US troops — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, private firms are combining AI technology with data from open sources to expose the actions of US troops
Read more
BRICS mulls creating form of mutual settlements similar to early EU — Sherpa
According to Sergey Ryabkov, BRICS should not create a financial and monetary alliance, but work hard to create payment and settlement systems that do not depend upon whims of the West
Read more
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area
The forces of the battlegroup West in the Kupyansk area used UAVs, Msta-S self-propelled howitzers as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers to detect and then eliminate two subversive/reconnaissance groups, Western Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said
Read more
Russia slams US’ words about plans to justify alleged invasion of Ukraine as nonsense
Sergey Lavrov said that the craziness of such ideas was obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist
Read more
Lavrov to chair UNSC debate on contours of new world order on April 24, envoy says
"We call on UN members to look beyond the horizon of the current moment and present their vision of how we could build a truly multipolar world through joint efforts, in which the interests of all states would be guaranteed," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
OPEC+ monitoring committee to discuss oil market situation
The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will also discuss the level of compliance with OPEC+ agreement terms
Read more
Russia’s MFA puts forward its requirements for a future UN chief
Kirill Logvinov emphasized that in any conflict situation, the UN chief should hold an equidistant position, use neutral terminology, focus on mandatory or consensus decisions, and refrain from making legally void conclusions
Read more
Chinese expert says NATO membership for Finland, Sweden would fuel tensions in region
"Russia will likely respond adequately and amass its troops along the border, which would be a threat to both countries," Zhang Guoqing noted
Read more
Eight fuel tanks on fire at Belgorod oil depot, flames may spread
On Friday, two helicopters of the Ukrainian armed forces carried out two air strikes in Belgorod that caused a fire at the city’s oil depot
Read more
Creating cancer vaccine for specific patient takes about 3 months
The first patient in Russia received a domestically made personalized cancer vaccine April 1
Read more
Kiev’s claims about poisoning of spy chief’s wife just usual 'blame Russia' ploy — Kremlin
"The way I see it, Russia gets blamed even for the very existence of Ukraine. So, these are simply routine accusations," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
US journalist Carlson calls Trump’s speech an announcement of the end of American empire
"There’s turbulence ahead, but long term it’s a huge win for the United States," Tucker Carlson said
Read more
Pakistan hails Russia’s mediation offer to resolve crisis with India
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia was ready to suggest hosting the talks between India and Pakistan to achieve settlement
Read more
Payment card for foreign tourists to be launched in Russia in early 2024 — Deputy Minister
Foreigners cannot now make payments by bank cards and book a hotel in Russia, Dmitry Vakhrukov noted
Read more
Greenland dispute stems from colonial era legacy — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that in the mid-20th century an agreement was signed, making it part of Denmark
Read more
Ukrainian refugees to be offered to settle down in Siberia, Far East — media
The ministry noted that more than 50,000 jobs would be created in Russia’s Far East until 2020, which could be taken by Ukrainians
Read more
Russian MFA says some Latin American nations seek closer ties with BRICS
According to the diplomat, the issue of any additional BRICS formats is the subject for a discussion, primarily within the group
Read more
Witkoff influences selection of US ambassador to Russia — The Daily Mail
A former ambassador told the newspaper that Witkoff felt comfortable with personally conducting the dialogue with the Russian authorities
Read more
Five killed in attack on petrochemical complex in Iran’s Mahshahr
According to the agency, at least five people were killed in an airstrike on the petrochemical complex
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine doesn’t see peace as priority
According to Maria Zakharova, the regime in Kiev does not think in such categories at all
Read more
Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
The Kremlin has commented on the words of Sergey Lavrov, who announced the need to move away from international payment systems controlled by the West
Read more
Situation at Bushehr NPP is nearing a dangerous line — Zakharova
According to the diplomat, Moscow has taken note of the deep concern expressed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi over the attack
Read more
Iraq exempted from restrictions on passage through Strait of Hormuz — Iranian military
The headquarters stressed that "the restrictions apply only to hostile countries."
Read more
De Gaulle's grandson says would like to move to Russia with wife
Pierre de Gaulle emphasized that Russia and France are bound by ties in many areas, including culture
Read more
Ukrainian forces used OSCE mission’s cameras to adjust fire on DPR troops, says Pushilin
The DPR head added that this is how they directed fire on infrastructure facilities - gas distribution stations and water purification stations
Read more
Oil storages at Buzurgan field in Iraq attacked by drones — ministry
There have been no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
Lavrov views latest NATO drills as unprecedented since Cold War era
The Russian foreign minister has stressed that "irresponsible politicians" are obsessed with their own impunity amid what he said was a total lack of the basic sense of self-preservation
Read more
Russian miners to gain right to sell cryptocurrency as exports
Earlier, the Central Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry aligned positions on the issue of cryptocurrencies
Read more
Dubai calls incident with falling debris that affected Oracle office building ‘minor’
No injuries were reported, Dubai Media Office said
Read more
Ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry over arrests of Russians in Norway
Moscow also urged Oslo to stop persecuting Russians on ethnic grounds
Read more
Russia almost completed transition to national currencies in payments to CIS, China
Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said the issue of creating a system of payments and settlements not depending on the banking service and currencies of Western countries is the critical area of Eurasian cooperation
Read more
Foreign ministers of Russia, Iran hold talks at UN headquarters
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov also met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi and Foreign Minister of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib on the UN sidelines
Read more
Russian Consulate General in Dubai has no reports of Russians injured in Iran strikes
Earlier, the UAE Defense Ministry said in its daily report that a total of 217 people had been injured as a result of the strikes
Read more
IN BRIEF: Downed F-35 in Iran, failure of the US rescue operation
Axios reported that US forces are actively seeking to recover the two pilots of the downed aircraft
Read more
NATO aims to contain Russia, sacrifices Ukraine’s people — Kremlin spokesman
"We understand this perfectly well and are building our further policy precisely in accordance with these realities," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Catholic Easter service held in Moscow cathedral
The service was headed by Latin Archbishop of Moscow Paolo Pezzi
Read more
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Read more
Russia fights on three fronts now — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that Russia is fighting on military, economic, and information fronts
Read more
Iran uses new air defense system to intercept hostile targets — military official
The IRGC’s ground-based air defense, in turn, intercepted an A-10 fighter jet and two Black Hawk helicopters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari said
Read more
Moskva cruiser sank while being towed in a storm — Russian Defense Ministry
"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank," the Ministry said.
Read more
Russia strongly condemns new shelling of Bushehr NPP — Foreign Ministry
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said earlier that the global community reacted with concern to the strike near the Bushehr NPP
Read more
Flora 1 tanker allowed to leave Sweden — coast guard
The authority says that no environmental violations could be proven
Read more
No talks between Russia, US on nuclear arms control — senior Russian diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added that it was the Americans who "unilaterally cut off dialogue"
Read more
Ukraine sending S-300 battalion to Donbass to gear up for offensive, says DPR brass
In addition, according to Eduard Basurin, troops from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are being deployed to Donbass from the Kharkov Region under the guise of drills
Read more
Communists in Duma propose message to Putin for recognition of Donbass republics
The Communist Party also deems it necessary to ask the president to consider the question of conducting early talks with the leaders of the DPR and LPR "for creating a legal basis of inter-state relations governing all aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance, including security"
Read more
Iran denies possessing intercontinental ballistic missiles — diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, the world has grown thoroughly exhausted with such tired and discredited ‘false flag’ storylines
Read more
Emergency release of air ordnance occurred during Su-34 flight above Belgorod — ministry
The Ministry of Defense said that an unspecified number of buildings were damaged, there were no casualties
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
Russia, China implement 80 joint projects worth almost 20 trillion rubles — premier
The Russian prime minster reiterated that the two countries had fully switched to national currencies in mutual settlements
Read more
Russia will not kidnap Zelensky the way US kidnapped Maduro — Matviyenko
If the Russian Federation continues to use such methods, it will lose its credibility, the Federation Council Chairwoman said
Read more
Russia sanctions 31 energy companies, including ex-subsidiaries of Gazprom in EU
Russian authorities, legal entities and citizens will not be able to conclude transactions with the sanctioned entities and organizations under their control, fulfill obligations to them under completed transactions, and conduct financial transactions in their favor
Read more
Attack on Arctic Metagaz tanker shows Zelensky getting out of control — expert
Ralph Bosshard said there is "almost an awkward silence in Western media" regarding the incident
Read more
At least three people killed in missile attack in southwest Iran
The governor of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province says that the exact number of dead and injured people can be significantly higher
Read more
Polish Foreign Minister expresses skepticism about European nuclear umbrella idea
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation that he would begin discussions with allies on the possibility of placing European countries under the protection of France’s nuclear deterrent forces
Read more
Air defenses shoot down 69 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in seven hours
From 15:00 Moscow time to 22:00 Moscow time, on-duty air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 69 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Iran does not refuse talks with US in Pakistan — foreign minister
Tehran is concerned about the terms for ending the war, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Crisis facing UN caused by West, senior Russian diplomat says
According to Kirill Logvinov, "work in the interests of all member countries based on the principle of sovereign equality was substituted with the promotion of approaches of the Western minority who usurped key posts at the UN and have been acting on instructions from their capitals"
Read more
Russia favors increasing role of SCO, BRICS, CIS, CSTO globally — foreign policy concept
The document notes the promotion of "constructive dialogue, partnerships, and cross-fertilization of various cultures, religions and civilizations"
Read more
Iran says it struck UAE aluminum industry facilities
According to the statement, the United States and Israel "have significant investments in the UAE aluminum industry and use it to produce military equipment"
Read more
Turkey to continue supporting Ukraine settlement talks — Erdogan
Diplomatic sources told TASS that the talks held at the Dolmabahce presidential office on the Bosphorus lasted about two hours
Read more
Six Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours — governor
No one was injured
Read more
Zelensky says he agreed with Erdogan on new steps in security cooperation
According to Zelensky, bilateral relations between Ukraine and Turkey, and the situation in Europe and the Middle East were also discussed
Read more
German foreign minister supports getting rid of unanimity rule in EU
Johann Wadephul supportы a system of qualified majority voting in the EU
Read more
Kiev’s attack against Donetsk with Tochka-U Mar 14 was bloody terror act — Putin
As a result of the attack, at least 20 people died
Read more
Press review: Trump puts NATO at risk as Houthis threaten to block Bab el-Mandeb
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 3rd
Read more
Strike near Bushehr NPP hits protection perimeter — Rosatom CEO
Developments around the Bushehr NPP are unfolding under the worst-case scenario, and the conflict continues to escalate, Alexey Likhachev noted
Read more
Slovak PM calls for lifting sanctions on Russian gas and oil imports
Oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine were halted on January 27
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 exceeds 1,422 — Health Ministry
Those killed in Israeli airstrikes include 1,203 men, 126 children, and 93 women
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
U.S. can resolve Ukrainian crisis by stopping sending of military aid — Russian Ambassador
According to the head of the Russian diplomatic mission, the new $200 million aid package announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "does not solve the tasks set by the Administration for the Ukrainian puppets
Read more
Main evacuation of Rosatom staff from Iran begins today — Rosatom CEO
Likhachev added that the Iranian side is doing a great deal to ensure the safety of the Rosatom staff evacuation route, and cooperation with the Armenian government is proceeding smoothly
Read more
IRGC says it hits several US military sites in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain
The strikes also targeted the headquarters of the American company Oracle in the UAE
Read more
Ukraine loses over 360 troops in Kursk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
Five soldiers were surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Russian military to get equivalents of US missile defense systems soon — corporation
Russia is developing an equivalent of the THAAD and GMD missile defense systems
Read more
Referendum on joining Russia may be held in LPR in near future — LPR head
"I am sure that this is exactly how it will be," Leonid Pasechnik said
Read more
Russia will not deploy nuclear weapons abroad — ministry
Russia, US reduce nuclear arsenals to level of late 1950s, the Foreign Ministry says
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Main goals of first stage of special military operation in Ukraine accomplished — Shoigu
"The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has significantly decreased which allows to focus the main attention and main efforts on achieving the main goal - the liberation of Donbass," Russian Defense Minister said
Read more
Zelensky to discuss Ukraine settlement in Istanbul — Erdogan aide
The Turkish president’s schedule published on his website includes an official welcoming ceremony for Zelensky and bilateral talks at Erdogan’s Dolmabahce working office
Read more
Russia can’t guarantee that captured Americans won’t face death penalty — Kremlin
It depends on the investigation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US ambassador visits WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison
It was Lynne Tracy’s third visit to the reporter
Read more
Pope Leo XIV disagrees with Pentagon chief’s comments on US fighting in name of Jesus
The pontiff said domination is "entirely foreign to the way of Jesus Christ"
Read more