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US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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US, Israeli strike targets Iranian pharmaceutical plant — minister

The company produced drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer, Ahmad Meydari specified

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. A facility that produces drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer was targeted in a US-Israeli attack on Iran, Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Minister Ahmad Meydari reported.

"One of the pharmaceutical companies, owned by the country's working community and retirees, was the target of a criminal attack early Tuesday morning by the hostile American-Zionist regime," the government press service quoted him as saying.

The company produced drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer, the minister specified.

According to Meydari, "an attack on such a facility is not only an assault on the country’s scientific and industrial infrastructure, but also a serious threat to public health." He called on international organizations to condemn the attack. The minister did not report any casualties.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

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