IDF reports striking over 3,000 targets in Iran since start of operation

TEL AVIV, March 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has bombed more than 3,000 individual targets in Iran since the beginning of the military operation against the Islamic Republic, the military press service said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) statement, the strikes continue unabated. On Monday, the Israeli Air Force carried out another massive attack on Tehran using dozens of fighter jets. Several military headquarters, including two command centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization and a command center of the Islamic Republic’s Intelligence Ministry, the IDF said.

Another series of strikes was conducted overnight on Tuesday as more than 50 installations were targeted, including ballistic missile storage and launch sites, the statement said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.