Iranian Red Crescent thanks Russia for humanitarian assistance

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pirhossein Kolivand has thanked Russia for its humanitarian assistance noting Moscow's important role in providing Iranians with medicines.

"The Russian Federation has played an important role in meeting the need for medicines by sending 30 tons of drugs. This level of support and solidarity reflects the deep human, cultural and historical ties between the peoples in difficult times," the Iranian government portal quoted him as saying. He also thanked China, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan for their help.

On March 12, on orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an IL-76 transport plane of the Emergency Ministry delivered the first batch of requested humanitarian aid, over 13 tons of medicines, to the airport of the Azerbaijani city of Lankaran on the border with Iran. The cargo was immediately handed over to Iran.