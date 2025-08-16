Plane of Russia’s Special Air Squadron departs from Anchorage, Alaska

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A Tu-204 plane of Russia’s Special Air Squadron depated from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska and headed to Russia, according to the Flightradar24.

The portal indicates that the plane left the air base in Anchorage at approximately 4:27 a.m. Moscow time (1:27 a.m. GMT) and headed towards Magadan.

The expected time of arrival is 5:22 a.m. Moscow time (2:22 a.m. GMT).

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.