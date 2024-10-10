Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Beirut rises to 18 — Lebanese Health Ministry

BEIRUT, October 10. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on two buildings in downtown Beirut has risen to 18, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

According to the ministry, 92 people were injured.

Earlier, the ministry said that 11 people had been killed and 48 had suffered injuries.

According to a TASS correspondent, rescue operations continue in the Ras al-Nabaa and al-Nuweiri neighborhoods. Firefighters have been able to evacuate the residents trapped on the upper floors in one of the buildings.

The Al Hadath TV channel reports that the buildings were used by the Hezbollah Shia movement, while chief of the organization’s intelligence unit Wafiq Safa could have been the target of the attack.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. The stated goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas. A September 27 strike on Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of October 1.