China expected to intensify mediation efforts to settle conflict in Ukraine — expert

ULAANBAATAR, March 21. /TASS/. China is expected to boost mediation efforts toward settling the situation in Ukraine during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, Khorloogiyn Baatarkhuu, chairman of the Mongolian society for Chinese history studies, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Amid growing uncertainty in international relations, Xi’s visit to Russia is the focus of attention for politicians, experts and the public in many countries," he said. "The most interesting thing about this meeting between the two heads of state is the expectation that China will invigorate its initiative to act as a go-between by clarifying its position on the settlement of the crisis situation in Ukraine."

In his view, China's experience in successfully negotiating the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran will help. "Notably, the Chinese delegation includes high-ranking diplomat Wang Yi, who has participated in mediatory talks more than once," he said.

He noted that ten years ago Xi Jinping paid his first foreign visit as president to Russia and now his first visit after being re-elected to a third term in office is to Russia as well. This shows the high value the Chinese leader places on relations with Russia, the expert added.

"The current visit will probably yield a major strategic agreement on economic relations between Russia and China. For instance, in the energy sector. And long-term agreements will be signed in this area," he said.

Xi is on a state visit to Russia from March 20 through 22. On Monday, he had a tete-a-tete informal meeting with Putin, which lasted for 4.5 hours.