Fourth team of IAEA experts arrives at Zaporozhye NPP — statement

VIENNA, December 9. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has carried out a fourth rotation of its experts at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

"At the Zaporizhzhya (Zaporozhye - TASS) NPP this week, a new team of IAEA experts arrived at the site, replacing those who had been there for the past several weeks. It is the fourth IAEA team at Europe’s largest NPP since the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) was established on 1 September," the statement said.