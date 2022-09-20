Referendum on LPR’s accession to Russia to take place between September 23 and 27

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. The referendum on accession of Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Russia will take place between September 23 and 27, LPR Public Council Chairman Denis Miroshnichenko announced Tuesday.

"The Public Council declares […] September 23, 2022, to September 27, 2022, as the vote timeframe for the referendum," he said.

Earlier, these dates were revealed by First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Dmitry Khoroshilov.

The referendum will include one question: "Do you approve LPR’s accession to the Russian Federation as a region of the Russian Federation?" Under LPR law, the vote may take one day or several and may take place indoors or outdoors.

The LPR Central Election Commission will announce the referendum outcome within five days after the vote. The vote will be decided by a simple majority. The referendum outcome is binding and does not require approval from state bodies or officials.