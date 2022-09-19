JCPOA meets interests of all states, contentious issues remain — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The negotiation process on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program has some debatable issues but this document suits the interests of all countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Some uncoordinated issues still remain there that need to be worked through. Undoubtedly, the JCPOA meets the interests of all states," the Kremlin official said, commenting on Washington’s statement that, while the talks on the JCPOA hit a dead end, the revival of the deal suits US interests.

Earlier on Monday, at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi said that Iran did not rule out the discussion of the situation around the JCPOA on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany reached a nuclear deal with Iran in order to address the crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump decided to pull out of the agreement, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran. Incumbent US leader Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear deal.

Since last April, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been conducting discussions with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original form.