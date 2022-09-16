Modi thanks Putin for aid in evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine during their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

"I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," Modi said, according to the ANI news agency.

In addition, the Indian Prime Minister noted that Moscow and New Delhi have been together for several decades.

"Today, we'll get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," he said.