Kyrgyz lawmakers to discuss situation on border at emergency meeting

BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament will convene on Friday an emergency session to discuss the escalation on the border with Tajikistan.

"Today, on September 16, the Supreme Council will convene an emergency session over the situation on the border with Tajikistan," the parliament’s press service told TASS.

According to the press service, it is not clear yet if that will be an open session or whether it will be held behind closed doors, with the decision up to parliamentarians.

On Friday morning, Tajikistan opened fire on Kyrgyz border guard units in the areas of Eki-Tash, Chyr-Dobo, Kum-Mazar, Kulundu, Maksat, Zhany-Zher and Orto-Boz as well as at the Samarkandek outpost, Kyrgyzstan said.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border escalated on September 14. According to the Kyrgyz side, on Wednesday, Tajik border guard units penetrated into an area of the border near the Bulak-Bashi area of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region and "took fighting positions." In response to the Kyrgyz servicemen’s demand to leave the area, the Tajik officers opened fire. A shootout ensued. Several hours later, gunfire also erupted in the Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk areas in the Batken Region. The shooting stopped by Wednesday evening. The Kyrgyz side said two servicemen and three civilians were injured in the incident.