Three Syrian soldiers killed, three wounded in Israeli missile strike near Damascus — SANA

BEIRUT, August 14. /TASS/. Three Syrian soldiers were killed and three more were wounded as a result of Israel’s missile strikes at the positions of the Syrian army near Damascus, SANA News Agency said on Sunday, citing the Syrian army command.

"The aggressive attack was staged from the Lebanese airspace," the Syrian officer said. "The enemy also attacked ground-based facilities south of the port city of Tartus (250 kilometers of Damascus - TASS)." According to the officer, Syria’s air defense opened fire at aerial targets and downed several rockets.

SANA reported earlier that Israel also delivered rocket strikes at military positions near al-Qalamoun on the Syria-Lebanese border.

On July 2, Israeli air forces hit weapons depot of the Hezbollah party south of Tartus. Then, according to SANA, Syria’s air defense downed several rockets.