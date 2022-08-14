Ukraine’s shelling of Energodar thermal power station was planned beforehand — official

MELITOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. The shelling of the Zaporozhye thermal power station in the city of Energodar was carefully planned beforehand by the Kiev government forces, member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov said.

On Saturday, the Kiev troops fired nine artillery rounds to the territory adjacent to the thermal power station.

"The damage is now being assessed. It should be noted that the shelling was carefully planned by the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky," the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, fake reports that "the Russian troops are about to shell themselves" started to spread on Ukrainian social networks a few hours before the attack.

Since the beginning of August, the Kiev government troops made at least seven attempts to strike the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Energodar.