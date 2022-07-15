Russia’s UN envoy says Kiev exacerbates energy crisis in Europe

UNITED NATIONS, July 15. /TASS/. First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky on Friday said Ukraine doesn’t care about the consequences for Europe when it limits transit of Russian gas across the country.

"They even now after the special military operation started undermine gas deliveries through one of the pumping stations that was pumping gas into Ukraine and into Europe, because it is situated in the Lugansk People's Republic and that area was already liberated by Russian forces," he said on George Eliason’s show on TNT Radio. "So now, deliveries of gas through the gas pipeline in Ukraine are crippled because of these factors. There is only one pumping station left and this is affecting very badly the deliveries of gas and aggravating the energy crisis in Europe, but the Ukrainians don't care. They absolutely don't think in economic terms. Everything that matters for them is propaganda and politics."

The Ukrainian gas pipeline operator on May 10 said it would cease transit of gas through the Sokhranovka pumping station because the company was unable to control the Novopskov compressor station at the border in the Lugansk Region. It said it would turn down transit requests.