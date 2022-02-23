Ukraine suspends electricity imports from Belarus from February 23

KIEV, February 23. /TASS/. Kiev suspended imports of electricity from Belarus starting from Wednesday, February 23, according to the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E).

In the Wednesday application, Ukraine receives 0 MW from Belarus, the same data can be found on the website of the Ukrainian energy system operator Ukrenergo. On Tuesday, Belarus was still supplying electricity, which at certain hours of the day reached the maximum possible figure of 900 MW.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal announced that Kiev intends to test the operation of the country's energy system in the so-called isolated mode on February 24-26, that is, without simultaneous operations with the energy systems of Russia and Belarus.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.