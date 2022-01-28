Argentine president says told EU leaders about Sputnik V’s efficacy

BUENOS AIRES, January 28. /TASS/. Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez told TASS he spoke with European leaders and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus about the efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"I spoke with many European leaders at the G20 summit and with the WHO chief and I gave them to understand that Argentina is the best evidence of Sputnik V’s efficacy," he said.

"Millions of Argentinians have been vaccinated with Sputnik V. Its efficacy is absolutely guaranteed," he added.

Sputnik V was the first coronavirus vaccine received in Argentina. The country’s regulator issued a permit for emergency use on December 23, 2020 and the vaccination campaign kicked off on December 29, 2020. President Alberto Fernandez has received three shots of the Russian vaccine.