Outcome of Aliyev-Pashinyan rendezvous in Brussels similar to Sochi talks — analysts

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The outcome of the two meetings between Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels are not fundamentally different from the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin-brokered negotiations in Sochi, senior research fellow Stanislav Pritchin, of the Center for Post-Soviet Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of the World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO), told TASS on Thursday.

"The results of the meetings that we have before us as a matter of fact build up from the trilateral statement on the truce of one year ago. The agreements that were achieved there, in Sochi and in Moscow in January, continue to be discussed in the same sequence and the same vein. We can see no fundamentally new settlement aspects," Pritchin said. "The truce statement remains the fundamental document that contains provisions for the termination of the conflict and serves as a roadmap for the gradual normalization of relations. Now there has been fresh evidence that the gradual settlement track has no alternative."

That the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have held three meetings in just a few weeks is an encouraging sign. At the same time, it is hard to say how fast their agreement on laying a railway from Yeraskh to Goradiz may be implemented.

"It still remains to be seen when the railway project will materialize. It is outlined in the trilateral truce statement. This settlement scenario has no alternative," Pritchin said.

EU role

The general director of the Russian International Affairs Council, Andrey Kortunov speculates that in arranging for the Pashinyan-Aliyev talks in Brussels the EU countries were keen to demonstrate their proactive stance regarding the situation in the Southern Caucasus. "Brussels would like to show that the EU is conducting an active policy and has its own interests in the Southern Caucasus region," Kortunov said.