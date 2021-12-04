Round of Iranian nuclear talks to continue in Vienna next week, says Russian envoy

UN, December 4. /TASS/. The round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna will continue next week, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters on Friday.

"The round has not at all ended. The seventh round will continue, the participants have decided to take a break, particularly for consultations in capitals to think how to proceed with the work," he said.

The diplomat urged not to overstate the course of the round of talks. "Media outlets exaggerate, speaking about an upcoming collapse, <...> as of today such estimations seem to be an obvious exaggeration," he noted. "Don’t get ahead of things. At the end of the day, the talks started on November 29 and have only continued for five days. It is probably early to draw any dramatic conclusions," Ulyanov stressed, adding that "a technical pause <...> is currently underway for consultations."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the Reuters Next online forum on Friday that Iran does not manifest seriousness now regarding the issue of taking measures necessary for observing the JCPOA provisions.