Lukashenko points to tens of thousands of NATO troops amassed near Belarusian border

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. NATO countries have stepped up their military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus and have relocated additional forces and weapons to the republic’s border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"As stated by the Russian defense minister [Sergei Shoigu], dozens of planes fly near Russia’s borders and practice bombing runs. It has been stated that they are practicing delivering a nuclear strike on Russia. Also, connecting roads are being built on adjacent territories and the military is well aware of that while massive drills are also being held with the relocation of additional troops numbering tens of thousands of personnel to our border. Not without reason is this being done and there is some intent behind that," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Addressing the Belarusian military, Lukashenko asked them "to learn one thing: the situation around Belarus must not be viewed as a stand-alone event or separately from the developments in the Black Sea region and the issues related to Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states." "We are a link in this common chain," he stressed.

"We do not yet fully know but we are aware of the intent of our opponents - our enemies - and we can directly state that," Lukashenko said.