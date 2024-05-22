GENICHESK, May 22. /TASS/. Protests against employees of territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR) were held in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region, a legislator in the Kherson Region, Yury Barbashov, told TASS, citing his own sources.

"[In the Nikolayev Region] the first ever mass action of disobedience was held as residents of a village blocked access to TCR staffers," the legislator said.

The male population has dwindled amid the mobilization campaign in Ukraine, he added. "Like in other Ukrainian cities, there are almost no men on the streets of Nikolayev. <…> There are only women, disabled people and people-catchers who have been conducting raids on locals on the streets," Barbashov emphasized.

He noted that Ukrainian patriots are currently overwhelmed with worry as they realize "that this is agony and that the end is near.".