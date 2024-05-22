{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Protests against military recruiters held in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region

A legislator in the Kherson Region, Yury Barbashov, noted that Ukrainian patriots are currently overwhelmed with worry as they realize "that this is agony and that the end is near"

GENICHESK, May 22. /TASS/. Protests against employees of territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR) were held in Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region, a legislator in the Kherson Region, Yury Barbashov, told TASS, citing his own sources.

"[In the Nikolayev Region] the first ever mass action of disobedience was held as residents of a village blocked access to TCR staffers," the legislator said.

The male population has dwindled amid the mobilization campaign in Ukraine, he added. "Like in other Ukrainian cities, there are almost no men on the streets of Nikolayev. <…> There are only women, disabled people and people-catchers who have been conducting raids on locals on the streets," Barbashov emphasized.

He noted that Ukrainian patriots are currently overwhelmed with worry as they realize "that this is agony and that the end is near.".

Erpenbeck wins International Booker Prize for her novel Kairos
She will split the 50,000 pound sterling prize with translator Michael Hofmann
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
IAEA’s Grossi to visit Kaliningrad May 28 to discuss ZNPP — Russian envoy
Technical and substantive aspects of the forthcoming exchange of views are being worked on
Shipbuilders float out latest Project 22870 rescue tug for Russian Navy
The Project 22870 rescue tug Mikhail Chekhov engineered by the Vympel Design Bureau in Nizhny Novgorod in the Volga area is designed to render assistance to ships in distress and rescue personnel, tow vessels and extinguish fires on affected ships and onshore facilities
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Envoy to Russia preaches patience in Raisi helicopter crash investigation
"Only at the conclusion of the investigation can we determine whether what happened was because of poor weather, whether it was just an accident or something else entirely. Right now we must be patient," Kazem Jalali stressed
Nuclear drills to be held 'in due time' — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on instructions from President Vladimir Putin the General Staff had begun preparations for an exercise to be held in the near future involving missile units of the Southern Military District, aircraft and naval ships
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day — deputy chief
Apart from that, in his words, two violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Germany still views Zelensky as Ukraine's president — MFA
Annalena Baerbock stressed that according to the constitution not only of Ukraine, but also of other countries, elections could not be held during martial law
ICC making mockery of international law by seeking Netanyahu’s arrest — expert
Herman Zakharyayev stressed that both Russia and Israel are pursuing an independent foreign policy and are resolving their geopolitical problems
Three satellites of Rassvet-2 mission successfully orbited — Bureau 1440
Rassvet-2 is a space laboratory for experimental testing of technical solutions developed by Bureau 1440, which will form the basis of the target space system
West’s attempts to wall off Russia not 'sign of great intelligence' — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, this way, the West is attempting "to control as much space as possible, using blackmail, threats, sanctions and ultimatums"
Russian MP calls for responding to Ukraine’s drone attack by offensive on battlefield
Konstantin Zatulin did not rule that companies sustaining losses from Ukrainian drone attacks may file a collective damage claim against Ukraine
Russia rejects groundless accusations of inability of ensuring ZNPP’s operation — diplomat
According to Roman Ustinov, ahead of the conferences, the Russian side released a report about measures that are being taken to ensure the ZNPP’s security
Kiev recognizes regular arms supplies won’t tip balance on frontline — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the situation the Ukrainian soldiers find themselves in is "rather difficult"
Russian troops destroy 9,700 artillery guns in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian Battlegroup North units kept advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defenses in the Kharkov area over the past day
Sixth session of Iran’s Assembly of Experts commences in Tehran
Movahedi Kermani replaced Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, 97, and will hold the position for two years
Zelensky claims his presidential terms not over yet
Under the Ukrainian Constitution, Zelensky’s five-year term ended on May 21
Two dead, 30 injured after Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence
The flight carrying 221 passengers and 18 crew members was on its way from London to Singapore
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
Russian government to allocate $414.59 mln to support business in Novorossiya in June
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic Vladimir Zverkov, the additional funds will expand business support and contribute to the further development of business activity in the region
US Congress considers sanctions against ICC — House Speaker Johnson
"The ICC has no authority over Israel or the United States, and today's baseless and illegitimate decision should face global condemnation," the speaker said
Eight people injured in Ukrainian armed forces strike on LPR's Sverdlovsk
The city was allegedly hit by ATACMS missiles fitted with cluster munitions, as well as by drones
SCO countries see Western attempts to take control of Eurasia — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, NATO and EU officials are seeking to introduce their institutions in Eurasia and make the countries of the region obey their rules
German defense minister speaks up against any no-fly zones over Ukraine — agency
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit came out with similar statements
Medvedev warns 'neutral' countries against participating in Swiss summit on Ukraine
"We will remember that," the politician warned
Polish PM says nine people arrested over alleged sabotage attacks at Russia’s request
"This concerns beatings, arson and attempted arson," Donald Tusk said
Anything that comes out of Swiss conference on Ukraine trifling without Russia — Medvedev
"Clearly, the outcome of this get-together will be null and void: peace talks are never held with just one party to the conflict," the politician stressed
First withdrawal of revenues from Russian assets in EU banks will happen in July — EC
As previously stated by the EU Council, any financial structures with more than 1 mln euro of Russian frozen funds in their accounts must return 90% of the profits from the reinvestment of Russian assets
Press review: Political fallout from Raisi's death and Zelensky's term officially over
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 21st
Mongolia is obvious next candidate for SCO membership — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat recalled that for the moment 14 countries have the status of dialogue partners within SCO
Volume of investment in Volga car project will exceed $662 mln
Volga cars will be produced at the site of the Nizhny Novgorod automobile cluster, while the serial production will start in 2024 and from 2025 the production will be carried out in a full cycle mode
Zelensky to extend election moratorium, his elimination by West likely — DPR lawmaker
Yelena Shishkina noted that Ukraine had seen usurpation of power - but not by Zelensky, who is not an independent political figure, but by the West
Republicans accuse White House of sending aid to Kenyan forces instead of helping Kiev
"The administration is rushing to fund an undefined and indefinite engagement in Haiti without Congressional approval," Politico said
Ukraine’s Zelensky should be tried for war crimes, DPR head says
Denis Pushilin pointed out that it was Zelensky who gave criminal orders and took a position that seriously endangered both the residents of Donbass and the population of the rest of Ukraine
Military exercise on preparation, use of tactical nuclear weapons kicks off in Russia
"Under the order of the commander-in-chief, a military exercise involving practice of preparation and use of tactical nuclear weapons started in the Southern military district under the supervision of the General Staff," the ministry said
Central Asian countries 'outraged' by West’s attempts to control them — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow has never objected to such communication platforms as "Central Asia +"
Russia slams ICC’s warrant for Putin's arrest 'null and void' — Kremlin
Earlier on Friday, it became known that the International Criminal Court had issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova
Putin spent 2 hours in meeting to help look for Raisi’s helicopter, Iranian envoy says
The Russian president said Moscow stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Tehran, Kazem Jalali said
Ukraine’s real losses should be counted in millions — ex-Polish army general staff chief
"The Ukrainians are losing this war," Rajmund Andrzejczak said, describing the situation as "very, very dramatic"
T-80 tanks help Russian troops advance in Avdeyevka area
"Tanks delivered fire from a distance of 800 meters under constant enemy shelling," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Zelensky hysterically demanded that Western countries "bring Russia to its knees" — Lavrov
The minister also called ridiculous the West's attempts to lure countries to the Swiss meeting on Ukraine and then address Russia with an ultimatum
EU escalates theft to status of foreign policy instrument — Russian envoy
"The EU deliberately resorted to an unprecedented step - theft of sovereign assets of a foreign state," Kirill Logvinov said
Zvezda shipyard floats overhauled Ikrutsk nuclear submarine
The upgraded Irkutsk will carry over 30 hypersonic Zircon missiles and over 30 Phisik-2 torpedoes
West alarmed over plummeting support for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
The press bureau drew attention to the fact that history has shown time and again that attempts to retain power using lies and intimidation do not work
Lavrov welcomes Xi Jinping's proposal for Ukraine conference
The ministers discussed the results of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China
Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region
"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says
US rejects ICC’s legitimacy but uses it against enemies — Russian ambassador
"This is yet another example of double standards and a parade of American hypocrisy," Anatoly Antonov said
Liberation of LPR’s Belogorovka to expand Russian offensive — expert
"This is an important tactical success, which allows us to approach one of the special military operation goals: the complete liberation of Russia’s new regions," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Canada adds 2 people, 6 legal entities to anti-Russia sanctions list — Foreign Ministry
As noted in the statement by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, these individuals and companies are allegedly involved in the transportation of military cargo from North Korea to Russia
Swiss conference on Ukraine aimed at discussing Zelensky’s ultimatum 'formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping "clearly articulated that the Chinese side will support the convention of an international conference, which will reflect the interests of both Russia and Ukraine equally and will be based on a large number of ideas and initiatives"
Poland against planting anti-personnel mines on border with Russia, Belarus — Tusk
"We are not planning to plant mines [at the border with Russia and Belarus]," the minister said
Russia’s Progress space freighter to deliver over 2,500 kg of cargo to orbital outpost
The hyperspectral instrument will be installed on a porthole of Russia’s Zvezda service module, it specified
Profits from frozen assets of Russia will be paid biannually — EU Council
It is reported that 90% of the income from the assets will go to the European Peace Fund
China rejects US sanctions for ties with Russia, pledges to protect its companies — envoy
"China’s position on Ukraine has been just and objective," Liu Pengyu said
Russian envoy slams countries ignoring Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant
During the presentation of national statements, a number of countries accused Russia of the situation around the nuclear facility
Ukraine cannot provide heavy vehicles to new recruits — Forbes
The universal mobilization has been repeatedly prolonged in Ukraine since February, 2022
Up to 38 competence centers created in Russia to replace foreign software — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin told Iranian participants at CIPR that some solutions could be useful for them
Growth investment in Russian IT solutions expected to double by 2030
In turn, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government Dmitry Grigorenko added that the government is currently actively working on the formation of a new national project Data Economy
Ireland set to announce recognition of Palestinian state on May 22
According to Reuters, Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin will announce the initiative during a press briefing
Around thousand Russians forced to leave Latvia due to discrimination — MFA
Konstantin Guz pointed out that since last June, a new version of the law on citizenship has been in effect in the republic
Indian Army receives 27,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles — newspaper
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of a joint Indian-Russian venture to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in the country in March 2019
EU aid for Ukraine loses legitimacy together with Zelensky — French politician
According to the Ukrainian Constitution, Zelensky’s term as president expired on the night of May 21
European, US strategy on Ukraine fails completely — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto added that the sanctions have had a major impact on the European economy, and that Western European countries, which are "super proud that they got rid of Russian energy resources," are actually buying them indirectly
Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners apply to join military
The bill allowing inmates to be mobilized was signed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on May 17
Rasisi’s helicopter passenger twice called to say he was feeling bad — senior diplomat
"Shortly after the accident, we managed to speak with Tabriz’s Friday Prayer Imam," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said
Pentagon admits Russian forces `making gains’ near Kharkov
"We do know that there are tens of thousands of Russian troops inside Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said
Crowds gather for Raisi’s farewell ceremony in Iran’s Qom — TV
On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian troops, equipment in 95 areas over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 425 troops, a tank and two armored personnel carriers in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainians living aboard must return home to register with military recruitment office
General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft-age men cannot evade military service
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Kiev attempted attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, it said
State Duma speaker to represent Russia at farewell ceremony for late Iranian president
Ebrahim Raisi will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, northeastern Iran, on May 23
EU blocking accounts of Rossotrudnichestvo, head of Russian culture body says
"Education projects in former Soviet republic are much more important to us," Yevgeny Primakov emphasized, referring to Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, among other nations
Putin, Xi firmly said NO to Western diktat — expert
Alexey Maslov described as an important outcome China’s statement that it was meaningless to participate in the peace conference in Switzerland without Russia
Russian troops leveling out frontline in Kharkov area — local administration
The Ukrainian military is deploying reserves from "all areas it can draw" them, including the Kupyansk direction, Vitaly Ganchev said
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate on May 22 to 90.41 rubles — regulator
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 5 kopecks to 12.46 rubles
Ukraine peace brokers should take note Zelensky’s legitimacy expired — Russia’s UN envoy
"It runs counter to common sense to discuss any issues, let alone sign any documents with leaders who have lost their legitimacy," Vasily Nebenzya said
World misses new opportunity to prevent arms race in space due to US, says diplomat
The United States once again demonstrated "real priorities in space aimed not at keeping it free of any weapons but at placing weapons in outer space and turning it into an arena of a military confrontation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Zelensky may be target of assassination a la Hitler in 1944 — Medvedev
"However, it will change nothing either for the Ukrainians or for us," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed
Borrell reacts to call to arrest Israeli PM
"All states that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court’s decisions," the top EU diplomat said
Raisi's helicopter equipped with full navigation, foreign minister boarded last minute
The helicopter was piloted by Army pilots, not the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
West to push for Ukraine deal on their terms, Russia won't bend — Medvedev
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia, unlike the Ukrainian side, had never rejected any negotiations
G7 does not rule out seizing Russian assets, not only revenues from them — Cameron
UK Foreign Secretary noted that this week the G7 finance ministers will primarily discuss the use of revenues generated by Russian assets
Ukraine uses weapons of almost all NATO states against Russian civilians — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya called the information about the conflict in Ukraine, contained in UN Secretary General’s report on protection of civilians in armed conflict a "regrettable example of double standards"
Russia hopes Kakhovka HPP strike probe concerns HIMARS suppliers — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya noted that not only the Zelensky regime was responsible for the strike on the Kakhovka HPP, but also the "Western sponsors who continue to supply long-range weapons to the ruling clique in Kiev"
Russia says its paratroopers seized Ukrainian strongpoint near Andreyevka
"Having demoralized the enemy with accurate strikes from grenade launchers and, having suppressed its firepower, the paratroopers under the cover of night entered the enemy stronghold," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Over half of Russian companies will use domestic software by year end — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that over four years, sales of Russian software have more than doubled, and ready-made package solutions have increased fivefold
Israeli PM Netanyahu says ICC Prosecutor Khan tries to 'demonize Israel'
Benjamin Netanyahu recalled that Israel supplied half million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks to the Gaza Strip
Iranian late foreign minister to be buried in Tehran on May 23
Raisi’s helicopter crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19
Putin discusses expansion of cooperation with Tashkent over phone with Mirziyoyev
The Russian leader also discussed his upcoming state visit to Uzbekistan with Mirziyoyev, the press service noted
Kremlin spokesman echoes Putin’s stance on Zelensky’s legitimacy
The Russian leader voiced his position at a news conference in China
Russia ready to help Iran investigate Raisi’s helicopter crash — Putin
The Russian leader described Raisi’s death as a big loss
Pentagon claims Russia put counterspace weapon into orbit last week
According to Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder, the new counterspace weapon was deployed into "the same orbit as a US government satellite"
Risk of nuclear conflict at its highest in decades — statement of 23 countries
The statement emphasized that nuclear weapons make up 90% of the global stockpile of highly enriched uranium
End of Zelensky’s presidential term renders him illegitimate — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the Ukrainian constitution was crystal clear about the five-year presidential term
Kremlin finds US reaction to ICC’s demand for Netanyahu arrest warrant 'curious'
"On the one hand, we [Russia] do not support it, but on the other hand, of course, we are monitoring the situation," Dmitry Peskov highlighted
ICC decision rescues Netanyahu’s political career — Politico
It is reported that Benny Gantz is considered to be the politician who can end Netanyahu’s political career
Australia pledges to push for Assange’s freedom, return home — prime minister
Anthony Albanese also said Canberra would continue to "work very closely" to bring the WikiLeaks founder back home
