Norway moves to recognize Palestinian state

STOCKHOLM, May 22. /TASS/. Norway has decided to formally recognize Palestine as a state, according to a statement posted on the Norwegian government’s website.

"The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognize Palestine as a state. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," the statement quotes Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying.

He also stressed that "recognition of Palestine is a means of supporting the moderate forces which have been losing ground in this protracted and brutal conflict."

"Norway’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state will enter into force on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. A number of other like-minded European countries will also formally recognise Palestine on that same date. These countries will be making their own announcements," the statement adds.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in late April that several European Union countries would recognize the Palestinian state before the end of May. The State of Palestine is currently recognized as a sovereign state by 143 of the 193 United Nations member states, including Russia. As for EU nations, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden have already recognized the Palestinian state.