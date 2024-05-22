Ukrainian drone attack damages railway track, power grid in Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, May 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to attack a train in the borderline Belgorod Region, damaging a railway track and a power grid and causing no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"This morning, a train running without passengers was attacked by an UAV on the Belgorod-Naumovka rail track. There are no casualties but the railway track and a power grid have been damaged," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

Suburban train traffic from the Tolokonnoye station (the settlement of Oktyabrsky) to the Naumovka station has been suspended until technical faults are removed, he said.