Erpenbeck wins International Booker Prize for her novel Kairos

LONDON, May 22. /TASS/. German author Jenny Erpenbeck has won the International Booker Prize 2024 for the novel Kairos, Canadian writer Eleanor Wachtel, who chaired the judges, announced at a ceremony held in London on Tuesday.

Erpenbeck, 57, will split the 50,000 pound sterling prize with translator Michael Hofmann.

The book tells the story of a tangled love affair in 1980s East Berlin.

"It’s a private story of a big love and its decay, but it’s also a story of the dissolution of a whole political system. Simply put: How can something that seems right in the beginning, turn into something wrong?" Erpenbeck was quoted as saying on the Booker Prizes website.