MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Su-25 attack jet crews wiped out camouflaged Ukrainian equipment and manpower in the zone controlled by Russia’s Battlegroup East using non-guided missiles, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

"Su-25 attack jet pilots fired non-guided missiles at camouflaged enemy equipment and manpower in the zone controlled by the Battlegroup East," the ministry said.

Ukrainian special equipment and manpower were wiped out in the airstrike, the ministry specified.