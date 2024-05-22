Russian air defenses down unmanned aerial vehicle over Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the borderline Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an UAV has been foiled. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defenses destroyed the fixed-wing drone over the Navlinsky District," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, there were no casualties or damage. "Emergency services are working at the scene," Bogomaz added.