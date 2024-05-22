Israeli ambassadors recalled from Norway, Ireland due to recognition of Palestine

TEL AVIV, May 22. /TASS/. Israel recalled its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in the light of the countries' decision to recognize a Palestinian state, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, announced.

"I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state. I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security," he wrote on the X social network.

He harshly criticized the recognition of Palestine in the context of the attack on Israel by armed supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023. According to Katz, this decision "sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays."

"This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran's jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense," the Israeli Foreign Minister believes.

He also said that "further severe consequences" will follow in response to such steps of Ireland and Norway. Katz warned that Israel will take a similar decision to recall its ambassador from Spain if it follows the path of Dublin and Oslo and recognizes Palestine.

"The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these," Katz concluded.

Earlier, the Norwegian government announced its decision to officially recognize Palestine as a state, which will come into force on May 28. Soon after that Ireland announced the same decision. The Politico newspaper reported, citing sources, that Spain can recognize Palestinian statehood within a day.

In late April, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Palestine would be recognized by several EU countries by the end of May. Currently, among European states, the independence of Palestine is recognized by Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Sweden. In total, Palestine is recognized as an independent state by 143 of the 193 UN countries, including Russia.