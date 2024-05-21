Russia’s Progress space freighter to deliver over 2,500 kg of cargo to orbital outpost

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Progress MS-27 space freighter will deliver over 2,500 kg of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), including a hyperspectral instrument to make images of the Earth’s surface under the Uragan experiment, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

"The resupply ship will deliver 2,504 kg of cargo to the ISS, in particular, 1,290 kg of apparatus and equipment for the station’s systems, stowage for scientific experiments, clothing, food, medical and hygienic sets for the crew of the 71st long-term expedition, 754 kg of refueling propellant, 420 kg of potable water for cosmonauts and 40 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The hyperspectral instrument will be installed on a porthole of Russia’s Zvezda service module, it specified.

"The cargo includes a hyperspectrometer for images of the Earth’s surface in various spectral bands under the Uragan experiment. It is planned to be installed on a porthole inside the Zvezda service module to address tasks in the interests of the environment, agriculture, forestry and water management and emergency monitoring," Roscosmos said.

The Progress MS-27 resupply ship will also deliver materials for the Biopolymer, Interaction-2, Virtual, Correction, Neuroimmunity and Pilot-1 experiments aboard the orbital outpost, it specified.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-27 resupply ship is set to blast off from the Baikonur spaceport on May 30.