Attack on Slovak PM signals Western shift to 'overt terrorism' — Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The recent assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is a clear sign that the West’s "globalist sect" is graduating to acts of political terrorism against their opponents, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"The May 15 assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico makes it clear that in a situation where liberal-totalitarian elites are unable to maintain their hegemony through 'civilized methods,' they are moving on to overt terrorism against their opponents. Such reprisals are aimed at intimidating 'dissenters,'" the statement reads.

The SVR stressed that Western countries’ "insincere official wishes of good health for Fico conceal the true face of the globalist sect." "In numerous comments on social media, its adherents are condoning the crime and calling for eliminating other nationally-oriented leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic," the SVR noted.

The statement also points out that "the reports that Russia’s SVR has been receiving indicate the rising irritation of the US and EU leadership at the natural changes in geopolitical realities and the growing positions of nationally-oriented political forces." "The crime against Fico brings to mind the high-profile killings of Martin Luther King and Olof Palme who sought to stand up against the mainstream. Fortunately, the Slovak prime minister survived," the document said.

The SVR emphasized that as for the ongoing investigation, "one thing to note is that the US and its European allies are persistently trying to promote their version of 'a single attacker' dissatisfied 'with the declining level of democracy' in Slovakia." "According to the SVR’s data, US government agencies are already trying to join the investigation to steer it 'in the right direction.' The goal is to prevent the topic of 'political terrorism in Europe' - not to mention talk of 'an external trace' in the terrorist attack - from gaining traction," the SVR concluded.