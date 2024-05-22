Finland is following Russian Defense Ministry plans to specify border in Baltic Sea

HELSINKI, May 22. /TASS/. Finland is following the intention of the Russian Defense Ministry to specify the state border in the Baltic zone, the country's President Alexander Stubb said.

"The Finnish authorities are studying information in Russian media about the demarcation of the maritime zones in the Gulf of Finland. The country’s leadership is following the situation closely. Russia has not been in contact with Finland on the matter. Finland acts as always: calmly and based on facts," Stubb wrote on the social network X.

A similar post appeared on the account of the Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said earlier that Helsinki was working out the details in connection with the intention of the Russian Defense Ministry.

On May 21, the Russian Defense Ministry proposed to approve a list of coordinates of points from which the width of Russia’s contiguous zone is measured off the mainland coast and islands in the Baltic Sea, which will lead to a change in the line of the state border in the Kaliningrad region.