US conducts behind-the-scenes work to undermine BRICS — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The United States does not like everything that is beyond its control, so it is conducting behind-the-scenes work to undermine BRICS, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"Of course, Washington does not like everything that is beyond its control and, moreover, just direct control," Ryabkov said. "Everything that goes beyond the mono model of American leadership and American hegemony <...> causes Washington's rejection."

"Efforts are being exerted, including behind-the-scenes plots, to undermine BRICS, to disrupt projects and to complicate the activities of its institutions. Including the Development Bank," Ryabkov said.

BRICS interacts with powerful states, which are not newcomers to international affairs and for whom the US diktat and attempts to preserve its hegemony are an open secret.

"We have our own channels, mechanisms and forms of cooperation with each of the BRICS members, which keep developing despite and in spite of [US resistance]," Ryabkov said.

The Russian deputy foreign minister said that the BRICS countries were striving to find solutions that would help improve overall sustainability.