West uneasy about budding relations between Moscow, Beijing — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The West is concerned about the budding ties between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China.

"I am sure that everyone is now assessing the political messages that were sent during the visit. Our opponents, including the US and its satellites, are undoubtedly concerned about increasingly close ties between China and Russia," the senior diplomat pointed out.

"This is very important because it is the major stabilizing factor in today’s international politics and international life," Ryabkov noted.

The deputy foreign minister said that Putin’s China visit was, without exaggeration, a historic event. "A big step was taken towards expanding our cooperation with regard to almost the entire range of work we are doing," he concluded.