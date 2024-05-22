Starliner’s first crewed mission to ISS scrubbed yet again

NEW YORK, May 22. /TASS/. Boeing has delayed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) again in what seems to be an indefinite postponement.

The decision was made jointly with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) due to a helium leak, Bloomberg reported.

The Boeing capsule was expected to launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on May 6, but the mission was halted after the crew took their seats due to an issue with a pressure valve on United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket. The launch was initially pushed back to May 10 and then targeted for May 17.

NASA’s crew members, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, were to spend a week on board the ISS. The mission was supposed to prove that the space taxi can transport humans safely to and from space.