Russian Uragan MLRS crew destroys Ukrainian platoon in attempt at counterattack

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. A crew from Russia’s Battlegroup North manning the Uragan multiple rocket launcher wiped out a Ukrainian platoon who attempted to counterattack a high ground occupied by Russian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ukrainians sustained roughly 30 casualties in the Russian attack, the ministry specified.

"We predominantly hit enemy fortifications, manpower and weapons. In my crew, for one, there are four servicemen who hold state and departmental awards. The guys’ spirits are high and they accomplish all tasks on time. The morale is as high as it’s ever been," the Defense Ministry quoted a senior officer with the call sign Texas as saying.